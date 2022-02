News World Scholz assures Zelensky of Germany's 'full solidarity' in phone call

DPA WORLD Published February 24,2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has tweeted.



Scholz "assured [Ukraine] of Germany's full solidarity in this difficult hour," he said.



Scholz had previously condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as a blatant breach of international law.