Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine ‘serious attack on Europe’s peace’

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine marks a "turning point in the history of Europe" which will have profound consequences on the lives of the Europeans, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

In an address to his nation after an emergency Defense Council meeting, Macron said that Moscow would be held accountable "for the act of war."

Delivering his speech in front of the flag of Ukraine, as well as the flags of the France and the European Union, he hailed the "courage and determination" of the Ukrainian president.

He said by "choosing to go to war," Russian President Vladimir Putin has not just undermined Ukraine's sovereignty but also decided "to strike the most serious attack on peace and stability in Europe."

"The events are a turning point in the history of Europe and our country and there will be long lasting, profound consequences on our lives and the geopolitics of the continent," he said.

Alluding to the cold war rivalries between the Soviet Union and the Western alliance that lasted for decades, Macron said: "The ghosts of the past are rising again but we will not give up an iota of our unity or the principles of liberty, sovereignty, and democracy."

Referring to the diplomacy by France, European allies, and the US since November when the military build-up began at Ukraine's border, Macron said the international community had "anticipated this crisis" and undertook stringent dialogue.

"We tried everything to avoid this war but it is here and we are ready."

Macron noted that there will be additional hefty sanctions on Russia in the economic and energy sector.

Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry has activated a crisis unit in mainland France and in the embassy in Kyiv to coordinate the evacuation of its nationals.

Early Thursday, Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine, just days after recognizing two breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Explosions were reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, and tanks reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.

In recent weeks, US officials accused Russia of amassing over 150,000 troops around Ukraine to launch a military attack on the country, but Moscow repeatedly denied any intent to launch an invasion.





