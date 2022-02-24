Russia claims it can guarantee financial stability despite sanctions

The Russian government says it has sufficient resources to guarantee the stability of the country's financial system despite the imposition of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, state news agency TASS reported.



According to the latest available data, financial reserves stood at $639.6 billion on February 11, the report said, adding that the financial markets and Russia's largest companies had plans in place to protect themselves against sanctions.



The European Union, the United States and Britain have all announced punitive measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

