Russia announces temporary closure of 10 airports in Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published February 24,2022

The airfields in the cities of Rostov, Krasnodar, Kursk, Voronezh and Simferopol, among others, are to cease operations by March 2, the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsiya announced on Thursday.



People were "strongly" advised not to go to the airports mentioned.



However, flight operations were continuing in Sochi on the Black Sea.



In Moscow, almost 200 flights were cancelled or delayed early on Thursday, according to online travel sites.







