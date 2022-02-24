Poland to open reception centres for Ukrainian refugees

Poland said Thursday it will open nine reception centres along its border with Ukraine in anticipation of an influx of refugees after Russia invaded the country.

Fears are mounting about a refugee crisis in the region after Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday, with fighting continuing throughout the day and leaving dozens dead.

"There will certainly be a wave of refugees arriving in our country," Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told journalists Thursday.

He added that Poland would take in "as many as there will be at our borders".

The country was setting up nine reception centres near the 535-kilometre (332-mile) long frontier.

The centres would offer arrival meals and medical care, and a place to rest and receive information.

The head of the Polish border guard, Tomasz Praga, said Thursday there had been an "increase" in the number of people seeking to cross the Poland-Ukraine border in both directions, but added the situation was stable.

Around 29,000 people had crossed the border in both directions over the past 24 hours, including 15,000 coming to Poland, Praga said earlier Thursday.

At the Dorohusk border crossing in eastern Poland, AFP journalists saw cars with Ukrainian flags on their dashboards entering the EU country.

One woman with a young child in the passenger seat drove by with one hand on the steering wheel and the other wiping away tears from her face.

Next to a small shop, people with plastic bags stood waiting for transport back to Ukraine, saying they wanted to return to support their families.

The UN warned Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would have "devastating" humanitarian consequences and urged neighbouring countries to keep borders open to those fleeing the violence.

"We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine," the head of the UN's refugee agency Filippo Grandi said.