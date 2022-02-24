Orthodox leader Bartholomew I condemns 'unprovoked' Russian attack

 Contact Us
Published February 24,2022
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians, has condemned what he called an "unprovoked attack by Russia against Ukraine."

In remarks carried by the Istanbul-based patriarchate's website, the archbishop said the invasion is in "violation of human rights" and is leading to "brutal violence" against civilians.

Bartholomew appealed to Russian and world leaders to work towards a peaceful settlement of this critical situation "which may even trigger a global warfare."

He urged the faithful to pray for peace to prevail in Ukraine.