GERMANYS SCHROEDER CONDEMNS RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

German former chancellor and Russian gas lobbyist Gerhard Schroeder criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday as unjustified but called for continued dialogue with Moscow.

Schroeder, whose work for the Russian energy sector is hugely controversial at home, said "the war and its accompanying suffering for the people in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible", calling it "the responsibility of the Russian government".

In a statement on his LinkedIn account, he wrote that there had been "mistakes -- on both sides" made in the relationship between Russia and the West in recent years.

"But even Russia's security interests do not justify the use of military means," Schroeder wrote.

While Western sanctions against Russia are "necessary", he said, "the remaining political, economic and civil society ties between Europe and Russia should not be entirely cut off".

He called those links "despite the current dramatic situation" the basis for "hope" that "a dialogue about peace and security on our continent will be possible again".

Schroeder, 77, is chairman of the board of directors of Russian state oil giant Rosneft. In early February he was nominated to serve on the board of Russian state energy giant Gazprom.

He also maintains a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former German leader has faced growing calls in Berlin to cut his business ties with Russia, which have deeply embarrassed his Social Democrats, the party of current chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Putin this month defended Schroeder's nomination to the Gazprom board during a visit by Scholz to the Kremlin.

If he is elected, "then there will be an honest person whom we respect, and both Germany and the Europeans will have a person who can both exert influence and receive information directly from Gazprom", Putin said. "We can only rejoice."

Scholz on Tuesday put the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline project on hold in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.