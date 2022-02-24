German defence minister: EU, NATO united on Russia

Germany's defence minister said it was never too late for dialogue with Russia while underscoring that NATO and the European Union stood united in the face of Moscow's "drastic breach of international law".

"This is especially true now, of course, for our allies on the eastern flank of the alliance, who can rely on our full support," Christine Lambrecht said in a statement.

She appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops immediately and said Russia should prepare for harsh, unprecedented sanctions.





