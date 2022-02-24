Georgian prime minister accuses Russia of ‘changing the international order’

The prime minister of Georgia accused the Russian president on Wednesday of "changing the international order" concerning Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Following a question on Russia-Ukraine tensions at a local television station, Irakli Garibashvili voiced support for Ukraine.

On Russia's decision to recognize the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Garibashvili said it is impermissible.

"Russia's recognition of Ukrainian territory as independent entities is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

Garibashvili said two regions of Georgia are also under Russian occupation and the US and several European countries continue to provide weapons aid to Ukraine, but it is not enough and such problems should be resolved through dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that Moscow was recognizing the two regions as "independent" states, followed quickly by sending forces to "maintain peace."

The announcements drew widespread global condemnation as violations of the UN Charter and international law, with Western countries announcing new sanctions on Russia.

In 2014, after invading Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, Moscow began to support separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government, a policy that it has maintained for the past seven years. The conflict has taken more than 13,000 lives, according to the UN.

Putin's latest moves follow Russia amassing 100,000 troops and heavy equipment in and around its neighbor, with the US and Western countries accusing it of setting the stage for an invasion.

Russia has denied it is preparing an invasion and instead claims the has West undermined its security through NATO's expansion toward its borders.