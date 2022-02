France's Macron calls for NATO summit 'as soon as possible'

French President Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for a NATO summit "as soon as possible" after Russia launched an attack on its neighbour Ukraine, his office said.

"The President wishes for a NATO summit to be held as soon as possible, in coordination with our partners and allies," the presidency said, matching calls from Britain and Poland ahead of a press conference later in the day by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.