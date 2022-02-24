News World EU to impose new 'massive and severe' sanctions against Russia

EU to impose new 'massive and severe' sanctions against Russia

DPA WORLD Published February 24,2022 Subscribe

The European Union will impose new "massive and severe" sanctions on Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel have said in a statement.



EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels at 8 pm (1900 GMT) for an emergency summit announced on Wednesday, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Thursday to attack eastern Ukraine.



The European Union imposed a first set of sanctions on Wednesday, following Putin's recognition of independence for the breakaway provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.



The 27 leaders will discuss "further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners," Michel and von der Leyen said.



This new sanctions package will be "swiftly" adopted, they added.



The top EU officials strongly condemned Russia's "unprecedented military aggression."



"By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability," they added.





