EU to hold Russia accountable for unjustified attack on Ukraine: Von der Leyen

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives. We will hold the Kremlin accountable," Ursula von der Leyen -- the chief of the EU's Executive Commission -- said in a social media post on Thursday.

WORLD
Published February 25,2022
The European Union will hold Moscow accountable for the "unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the chief of the bloc's Executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Thursday.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," she said on Twitter.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable," von der Leyen added.

EU leaders are set to hold an emergency summit in Brussels later on Thursday, after a first round of EU sanctions on Russia took effect on Wednesday.