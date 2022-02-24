ERDOĞAN AND ZELENSKYY DISCUSS RUSSIAS ATTACK ON UKRAINE OVER PHONE

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday after Russia launched a military intervention against its eastern neighbor.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan reiterated Turkey's support for Ukraine's struggle to protect its territorial integrity.

Speaking at the presidential complex after Turkey's security summit on the Russian attack, Erdoğan said Russia's military intervention in Ukraine is "against the international law and a heavy blow to peace, tranquility, and stability of the region."

Turkey rejects Russia's "unacceptable" military operation against Ukraine and reiterates its call on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issues through dialogue in line with the Minsk agreements, he added.

The president also said Turkey will "do its part to ensure safety of everyone living in Ukraine, especially its citizens, including Tatar brothers and sisters."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine early Thursday, just days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine, drawing widespread international condemnation and announcements of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

The intervention followed a month-long buildup of some 100,000 troops around Ukraine, with Russia repeatedly denying any intent to launch an invasion.

There were also reports on Thursday of explosions in several Ukrainian provinces, including the capital Kyiv, and several military vehicles reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.