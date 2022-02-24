Czech Republic stops issuing visas to Russians

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Thursday said the EU member had stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are suspending the processing of visa applications from Russian nationals at all our consular offices with the exception of humanitarian cases," Fiala told reporters.

He also announced the closure of Czech consulates in Russian cities Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg and said Russia's consulates in the Czech cities of Karlovy Vary and Brno were no longer permitted to operate.

Earlier Thursday, Czech President Milos Zeman had condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an "unprovoked act of aggression".

He also called for tough sanctions to isolate "the madman" without mentioning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by name.

The criticism marked a stark departure for Zeman, who had previously voiced frequent pro-Russian views and fostered close ties with Putin.

Last year, Prague and Moscow decided to cap the number of diplomats at their respective embassies following a rift over the role of Russian intelligence services in two explosions on Czech soil.

Czech intelligence suspects two Russian spies orchestrated the blasts at an eastern Czech military depot that killed two people in 2014.

Following the spat, Moscow designated the Czech Republic, alongside the United States, as an "unfriendly state" that has "carried out unfriendly actions" against Russia.