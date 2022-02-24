Croatia holds anti-war protest in front of the Russian Embassy

Croatian citizens held an anti-war protest Thursday with a march to the Russian Embassy.

Demonstrators chanted, "Glory to Ukraine" on the march from French Republic Square to Bosanska Street where the embassy is located.

They sang the Ukrainian national anthem, with Ukrainian flags in their hands that bore English and Ukrainian inscriptions, and demanded an end to the war.

Protestors were accompanied by a police escort. They raised banners that said:

"War is a crime against humanity. Russia is the aggressor, and the invasion of Ukraine is the war. "

Meanwhile, the representative of the Ukrainian national minority in Zagreb, Viktor Filima, said the community will not remain silent.

"We have gathered here today to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with Ukraine in the fight against the Russian Federation," said Filima.

"Russia, stop before it's too late. Glory to Ukraine. Stop immediately with the attack on innocent Ukrainians, give us back ours, our Crimea and Dombas, Luhansk, it is ours, " said protesters.

A smaller protest was held earlier in front of the Russian Embassy by peace activists and Croatians who are advocating for peace in Ukraine and the cessation of war operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine early Thursday, days after recognizing two breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Explosions were reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and tanks reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.

In recent weeks, US officials accused Russia of amassing more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine to launch a military attack but Moscow repeatedly denied any intent to launch an invasion.





