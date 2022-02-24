Canada sanctions 58 Russian individuals and entities

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced sanctions Thursday against 58 Russian individuals and entities in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which he called "a massive threat to security and peace around the world."

"Today in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we're imposing further severe sanctions," Trudeau told a news conference.

These sanctions will target members of the Russian elite and their families, security officials, the Wagner group -- a private military company -- as well as Russian banks, he said, adding that Canada was also cancelling export permits for Russia.

"President Putin's brazen disregard for international law, democracy and human life are a massive threat to security and peace around the world," Trudeau said.

The prime minister vowed to "punish Russia" and "respond forcefully" to its violation of the world rules-based order as well as the UN charter.

In a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky moments before making his nationally-televised address, Trudeau said he pledged Canada's steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and right to self-determination.

Ottawa in recent years has sent military trainers to Ukraine that have instructed some 35,000 Ukrainian troops, according to Defense Minister Anita Anand.

Canada has a large Ukrainian diaspora, numbering more than 1.3 million.