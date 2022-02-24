BALKANS CONDEMN RUSSIAS MILITARY INTERVENTION IN UKRAINE

The Western Balkan countries on Thursday condemned Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and expressed solidarity with Kyiv.

In a social media post, Croatian member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council Zeljko Komsic, and Bosniak member Sefik Dzaferovic condemned the intervention.

"We will continue to support Ukraine with all our means," Zeljko Komsic, the Croat member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council said in a social media post.

Sefik Dzaferovic, Bosniak member of the council, said: "We stand with the people who suffered brutal attacks by Russian military forces in cities all over Ukraine. Our prayers and best wishes are with them."

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said: ''I strongly condemn the attacks on Ukraine. This unprovoked attack is a violation of international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity. We fully support Ukraine and its citizens.''

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic said: "Russia violates the basic principles of international law. Russia must end its hostility."

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said on social media: "Kosovo stands with Ukraine and its people, while they're facing the consequences of unprovoked war as a result of Russia's acts of aggression. We will cooperate with our allies to stop any destabilization in our region. Russia's hegemony will not succeed. Freedom and democracy will prevail."

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani called Russia's attack on Ukraine as "an act of aggression" and condemned the military intervention.

Ruslan Yegorov, cultural Attaché of the Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Anadolu Agency that the Ukrainian people are in a "very difficult situation" and that the situation should calm down and stabilize as soon as possible.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a session of the Serbian National Security Council on the issue.

Vucic is consulting with world leaders and he will present Serbia's position on the issue on Friday, according Tanjug news agency.

Early Thursday, Russian President Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine, just days after recognizing two breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Explosions were reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, and tanks reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.

In recent weeks, US officials accused Russia of amassing over 150,000 troops around Ukraine to launch a military attack on the country, but Moscow repeatedly denied any intent to launch an invasion.





