Almost 200 dead after floods and landslides in Brazil

The number of people killed after landslides and floodings in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis has risen to at least 198, local news portal G1 reported on Wednesday citing the fire brigade.



Some 68 people are still missing and 1,000 were left homeless following heavy rainfall in the city, located in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state.



The search for victims is repeatedly hampered by wind and persistent rain. On Tuesday evening, streets in Petrópolis were flooded again.



Many relatives and friends are searching for missing persons themselves, such as the father of a teenager who was swept into a river while sitting in a bus.



"It is no use talking to this person or the next, wasting time while my son is there somewhere, and many other people are there somewhere too," Leandro da Rocha told G1. "We have to find them."



Last week, the city saw more rain in six hours than had been forecast for all of February, according to TV weather station Climatempo.



Rio de Janeiro and the surrounding region are frequently hit by heavy rains in the months of January, February and March.



In 2011, more than 900 people were killed in a disastrous storm in the region, which includes Petrópolis.

