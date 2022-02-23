Ukrainian parliament votes to allow civilians to carry firearms

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve a draft law that permits civilians to carry firearms.

The bill was accepted with a majority of votes as 274 lawmakers voted in favor in the 450-member parliament.

The move comes in wake of Russia's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that Moscow was recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as "independent" states, followed quickly by an order sending Russian forces there to "maintain peace."

The announcements drew widespread global condemnation as violations of the UN Charter and international law, with Western countries announcing new sanctions on Russia.

In 2014, after invading Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, Moscow began to support separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government, a policy that it has maintained for the past seven years. The conflict has taken more than 13,000 lives, according to the UN.

Putin's latest moves follow Russia amassing some 100,000 troops and heavy equipment in and around its neighbor, with the US and Western countries accusing it of setting the stage for an invasion.

Russia has denied it is preparing an invasion and instead claims Western countries undermined its security through NATO's expansion towards its borders.