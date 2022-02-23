Ukraine urges citizens to leave Russia, calls on more sanctions

Ukraine's foreign ministry warned Ukrainians not to visit Russia and urged its citizens already there to leave the country, in a travel advisory issued on Wednesday.

"The foreign ministry recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from any trips to the Russian Federation, and those who are in this country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said.

Ukraine also urged the West to impose more sanctions on Russia that target the economy and the inner circle around President Vladimir Putin.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

"First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet. "Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now."

SANCTIONS ON LAWMAKERS

Ukraine's parliament approved sanctions on Wednesday against 351 Russians, including lawmakers who supported recognising the independence of two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine and the deployment of Russian troops there.

The sanctions impose restrictions including barring those sanctioned from entering Ukraine, and preventing their access to assets, capital, property and business licenses. Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council was due to impose the sanctions after the vote.

"We should address the national security council to immediately impose sanctions against criminals, against every deputy of the State Duma of Russia, who voted for dismembering Ukraine," Iryna Herashchenko, a member of the European Solidarity faction, said before the vote.

Last week, 351 Russian lawmakers voted to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Putin did so on Monday.