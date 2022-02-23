UK to stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London, an attack on Ukraine "highly likely" - Truss

Britain will stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London after President President Vladimir Putin deployed military forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

Truss said that if Putin went further and ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine then sanctions would be escalated, on which she said it is "highly likely" to see an attack.

"We think it's highly likely that he (Putin) will follow through on his plan for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine", Truss told Sky News.

She added that it is still ambiguous whether or not Russian forces have moved into Donbass regions.

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Putin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia was heading towards "pariah status" and that the world must now brace for the next stage of Putin's plan, saying that the Kremlin was laying the ground for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

She also elaborated and said that she thought the country's media regulator Ofcom would be looking at Russia's state-backed news channel Russia Today, which is broadcast in Britain.

"On the subject of Russia Today I am of the view that it broadcasts propaganda and fake news on a regular basis and is effectively an arm of the Russian state, and I'm sure Ofcom is looking at that," Truss told Times Radio when asked about RT and the Champions League final going ahead in Russia.