UK PM tells finance industry: I want toughest possible Russia sanctions in next stage

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told representatives of the finance industry, regulators and trade associations on Wednesday he wanted the toughest possible next tranche of sanctions against Russia , a government source said.

Johnson met regulators and heads of top banks and financial sector industry groups to discuss the government's approach to sanctions against Russia after Moscow heightened fears of a full-scale invasion by recognising breakaway regions in Ukraine.

The government source said the prime minister told the meeting he wanted the "toughest possible next tranche" and that he thought it "will make a difference and change the outcome. Putin must fail".