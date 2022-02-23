UK MINISTER CONCERNED RT MAY TRY TO SPREAD DISINFORMATION, RTS LICENCE TO BE REVIEWED

Britain's culture minister has asked the media regulator to take action against Russia's RT television channel because of concerns that it might spread disinformation, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"I have concerns that broadcasters such as RT, whom Ofcom have found to have repeatedly breached the Broadcasting Code in the past, will also look to spread harmful disinformation about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine," Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a letter to Ofcom, a copy of which was posted online.

REVIEWING THE LICENCE OF RT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the other hand, said on Wednesday Britain's media regulator had been asked to review the broadcast licence of Russian news channel RT after Moscow recognised and ordered troop deployment to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Questioned in parliament about whether he would ask the regulator Ofcom to review RT's licence, Johnson responded: "I believe that ... the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has already asked Ofcom to review that matter."

"But what I will say ... is that we live in a democracy," he added. "We live in a country that believes in free speech. And I think it's important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban, that's what Russia does."