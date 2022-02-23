TAIWANS TSAI CALLS FOR INCREASED VIGILANCE AFTER UKRAINE ESCALATION

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Wednesday for increased vigilance regarding any military activities around the island amid the escalation of tensions in Ukraine.



Tsai acknowledged that Taiwan's situation is fundamentally different from Ukraine's, but warned at a national security council meeting that "external forces" could take advantage of the crisis to influence morale in Taiwan.



Taiwan must guard against "information warfare" and "fake information" to maintain social and economic stability, she said.



While Tsai did not refer to China explicitly, Beijing is Taiwan's biggest military threat.



Beijing regards Taiwan - which has been governed separately from the mainland since 1949 - as a breakaway province rather than an independent state.



After weeks of warnings from the US and NATO allies that Russia may be preparing to invade neighbouring Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin on Monday escalated the situation by recognizing two rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordering troops to enter them.



He also questioned the statehood of Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, and called the government in Kiev a "puppet regime" controlled by the US.



