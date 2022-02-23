Separatist leader says military mobilisation is accelerating, wants talks

A Russian-backed leader in the breakaway Donetsk region of Ukraine said on Wednesday that a military mobilization was gathering pace to counter Ukrainian "aggression".

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic that was recognised by Russia this week, said the situation had become critical but the separatists would win with support from "big Russia".

He said that he wanted to peacefully settle its borders with Ukraine but reserved the right to ask Russia for help, underlining that he favors dialogue with Ukraine in the first instance.

On the other hand, Andrey Turchak, a senior member of Russia's ruling party, said that no force in the world could change the legal result of Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

On a visit to Donetsk, Turchak told the separatist leader of the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic that Russia would not abandon its people.

He said 93,000 people had already been evacuated over the border to Russia.