Rights group calls for pressure on Israel to lift Gaza siege

A Palestinian human rights group on Wednesday called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its 15-year long blockade on the Gaza Strip.



In a statement, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights appealed the international actors to help provide the needed financial support for the reconstruction of the Gaza infrastructure.



It said around 1,439 economic facilities were completely or partially damaged by the Israeli offensive on Gaza in May 2021, causing around 7,000 Palestinians to lose their jobs.



In a report on the economic and social conditions in Gaza, the NGO said the territory's poverty rate rose by 59% as a result of the Israeli offensive and the coronavirus pandemic.



"Around 64% of Gaza's households suffer food insecurity," it added.



The report showed that the demand on mental health care services in Gaza increased by 15% in 2021.



Gaza has been reeling under a tightened Israeli blockade since 2007, which has badly affected livelihood in the seaside enclave.



In May, at least 260 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured in an Israeli military offensive on Gaza, which also left a vast trail of destruction in the territory.



Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire during the conflict.