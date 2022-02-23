Hostage-taking in Amsterdam Apple shop declared over; attacker caught

An armed attack on the Apple Store in central Amsterdam has ended after around six hours, with one hostage now safe and the perpetrator caught by police, authorities said on Tuesday.



A man who was being held at gunpoint was able to escape and the hostage-taker followed him outside. The attacker was overpowered by the police in front of the building, police said.



Dozens of people had already escaped from the shop, also unharmed.



Police did not say how many escaped. Local media reported that it was dozens.



Footage and images shared on social media showed the attacker threatening another unarmed man with a gun. Witnesses reported hearing several shots, according to local media.



The robbery was reported to police at around 5:40 pm (1640 GMT), soon after which special security officers were sent to the scene.



The Leidesplein square was cleared and cordoned off, and nearby cafes and theatres were closed. A helicopter also circled over head during the police operation.



