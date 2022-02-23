German coalition agrees to measures to counter surging energy costs

Germany's centre-left coalition government agreed on Wednesday to a raft of measures aimed at easing the impact of spiralling energy bills on household budgets.



The support package is worth billions of euros, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said. "We won't leave people by themselves in this current situation," he added.



A cornerstone of the agreement was to abolish a renewable electricity surcharge introduced under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) from July 1, which amounts to €6.6 billion ($7.5 billion) alone. This was previously planned to stay in place until early next year.



The Social Democrats, the Greens and Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats also decided to raise a long-distance commuter allowance in consumers' tax returns in response to rising fuel prices.



Workers are also to get tax relief in the form of a raise in the amount of money they can earn without paying income tax, from €1,000 to €1,200.



For low-income parents struggling to make ends meet, the coalition agreed to a special payment of €20 per child per month, starting July 1. People on benefits will also receive a one-off payment of €100.



In February, the government already announced new subsidies for heating bills to support low-income households and many students.



