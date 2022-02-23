ZELENSKY WANTS SECURITY GUARANTEES FROM RUSSIA, SAYS EUROPEAN SECURITYS FUTURE IS IN UKRAINE

Zelensky wants security guarantees from Russia, says European security's future is in Ukraine

Ukraine wants security guarantees from Russia as a step towards ending the standoff between the two countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in a briefing with his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.

"I believe that Russia should be among those countries that provide clear security guarantees. I have many times suggested that the President of Russia sit down at the negotiating table and speak," he said.

One of Europe's worst security crises in decades was unfolding after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to be deployed to eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky also warned that the "future of European security" was being decided in his country's standoff with Russia.

"We are united in believing that the future of European security is being decided right now, here in our home, in Ukraine," Zelensky said during the joint media appearance.