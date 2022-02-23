France to extend time limit for abortions

The time limit for abortions in France is to be extended from 12 to 14 weeks after the National Assembly approved an amendment to the law with a clear majority on Wednesday.



"At a time when several countries are questioning this fundamental women's right, I am proud that France is confirming and extending it," Health Minister Olivier Véran said, referring to restrictions to abortion access in counties such as Poland.



The extension of the deadline is intended, among other things, to balance out the closure of abortion centres and a shortage of available doctors, which has led to waiting times and women going abroad for the service.



In addition, the possibility of midwives performing abortions has been extended. Previously, they were only allowed to do so by medication.



Contrary to the original plan, however, doctors retain the right to refuse an abortion on grounds of conscience.



The amendment to the law has caused controversy in France. It had been under discussion since October 2020 and the parliament's vote was ultimately a rejection of President Emmanuel Macron's personal position on the matter.



Criticism also came from the medical sector. It said that instead of extending the deadline, it would have been better to invest in clinics to make timely abortions possible.



