Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis in phone call

In a Wednesday phone call, Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, the two leaders exchanged views over the Russia-Ukraine crisis during their conversation.

Erdoğan and Aliyev also discussed ways to improve cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and relations with Armenia.

The presidents affirmed their determination to act coordinately on bilateral relations and regional issues.



