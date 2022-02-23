 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis in phone call

Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis in phone call

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan and Aliyev exchanged views over the Russia-Ukraine crisis during their conversation. The two leaders also discussed ways to improve cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and relations with Armenia.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 23,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN, ALIYEV DISCUSS RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS IN PHONE CALL

In a Wednesday phone call, Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, the two leaders exchanged views over the Russia-Ukraine crisis during their conversation.

Erdoğan and Aliyev also discussed ways to improve cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and relations with Armenia.

The presidents affirmed their determination to act coordinately on bilateral relations and regional issues.