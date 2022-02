Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and would next hold talks with European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Zelensky tweeted that following a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, called in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatists regions in eastern Ukraine, he was "urgently preparing an address."