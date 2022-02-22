WASHINGTON CALLS RUSSIAS ORDER TO SEND TROOPS INTO EASTERN UKRAINE AS THE FIRST STEP OF WIDER INVASION

NewsWorldWashington calls Russia's order to send troops into eastern Ukraine as "the first step of wider invasion"
Washington calls Russia's order to send troops into eastern Ukraine as "the first step of wider invasion"
Addressing the council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Putin's assertion that the Russian troops would take on a peacekeeping role in the Donetsk and Lugansk areas. "This move by President Putin is clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said.
The United States has characterized Russia's order to send troops into eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as the first step of a wider invasion.
UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's contention that it was sending forces in as peacekeepers was "nonsense."
"This move by President Putin is clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine," she said.
He has "torn the Minsk agreements to shreds" with the recognition of independence for the eastern Ukrainian breakaway territories of Luhansk and Donetsk, Thomas-Greenfield said referring to an agreement struck between Russia and Ukraine in 2015 to resolve the conflict in the Donbass region.
She said Putin was dreaming of a Russian empire.
"In essence, Putin wants the world to travel back in time. To a time before the United Nations. To a time when empires ruled the world. But the rest of the world has moved forward. It is not 1919. It is 2022," she said.
Lessons from history show that countries cannot look away from such situations, she said.
"We must make it clear that an attack on Ukraine is an attack on the sovereignty of every UN Member State and the UN Charter – and that it will be met with swift and severe consequences," she said.