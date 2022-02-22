WASHINGTON CALLS RUSSIAS ORDER TO SEND TROOPS INTO EASTERN UKRAINE AS THE FIRST STEP OF WIDER INVASION

News World Washington calls Russia's order to send troops into eastern Ukraine as "the first step of wider invasion"

Addressing the council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Putin's assertion that the Russian troops would take on a peacekeeping role in the Donetsk and Lugansk areas. "This move by President Putin is clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said.

DPA WORLD Published February 22,2022