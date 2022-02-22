TURKEYS GOAL OF EU MEMBERSHIP NOT ABOUT BLIND LOVE

Turkey's path towards European Union membership is not a matter of "blind love," the nation's top diplomat in charge of relations with the bloc said on Tuesday.

Saying that Turkey's goal to join the EU "is a matter of interest and sovereignty," Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı added that joining is not an option, but a necessity.

If Turkey aims to protect its sovereignty and interests at a higher level, it can do so by becoming a member of the EU and by being part of the decision-making mechanism, he told a virtual meeting hosted in Konya, central Turkey.

"Turkey wants to become a full member of the EU. This is important to us," he stressed.

Noting that Turkey boasts one of the largest economies in Europe, with a significant historical and geographical background, Kaymakçı said: "We have to be in this decision-making process. For us, it's not an option, it's a necessity."

Turkey, a candidate for EU membership since 1999, began its accession talks with the bloc in 2005.

In recent years its candidacy has been stalled, with no new chapters opened in the accession talks. Turkey blames the lack of progress on a biased EU attitude as well as unfair political blockades by EU members such as Southern Cyprus.