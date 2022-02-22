RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS APPROVE RECOGNITION OF UKRAINES BREAKAWAY REGIONS

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to ratify President Vladimir Putin 's agreements with east Ukraine 's separatist republics, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence and ordered troops to be sent there.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, voted to approve Putin's friendship deals with the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR).

The voting ended in standing applause from MPs.

The agreements, published by Russia's lower house of parliament, create a "legal basis" for the presence of the Russian army in the republics.

As part of the deals, both sides agreed to share military bases and jointly protect their borders.

Lawmakers approved the two agreements unanimously -- by 400 votes for the deal with Donetsk Republic and 399 for the Lugansk deal after one MP said he did not press the voting button in time.

"This is the only way to protect people, stop the fratricidal war, prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and bring peace," the Duma's chairman, Vyacheslav Volodin, said in comments published on the parliament's website.

Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, is due to vote on the deals later on Tuesday.

Putin recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist republics on Monday, despite repeated Western warnings that this would result in sanctions.





