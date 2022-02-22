News World Russia threatens Ukraine with 'extremely dangerous consequences'

Russia threatens Ukraine with 'extremely dangerous consequences'

DPA WORLD Published February 22,2022 Subscribe

Russia has threatened Ukraine with further consequences in the event of "militaristic plans" from Kiev, after Moscow recognized the independence of eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions and said it would send troops there.



Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Kiev had plans to shell and provoke Luhansk and Donetsk, known as the Donbass.



After Moscow's recognition of the regions, this could have "extremely dangerous consequences," he said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting.



Nebenzia blamed the Ukrainian leadership for the escalation in tensions.



He said Kiev's "flat refusal" to speak directly with separatist leaders in the Donbass was evidence that Ukraine does not plan to fulfil its part of the Minsk agreement, referring to an agreement struck between Russia and Ukraine in 2015 to resolve the conflict in the Donbass region.



To avoid war, he said, Ukraine must be compelled to end its "provocations."







