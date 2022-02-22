News World Russia takes in 20,000 more refugees from east Ukraine

Russia takes in 20,000 more refugees from east Ukraine

"In the past 24 hours, more than 20,000 citizens evacuated from the territory of the Donbass republics have crossed the border via checkpoints," the FSB domestic intelligence service in Russia's Rostov region said, according to the state agency TASS.

DPA WORLD Published February 22,2022 Subscribe

Russia says it has taken in thousands more refugees from the self-proclaimed "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine now recognized by Moscow.



"In the past 24 hours, more than 20,000 citizens evacuated from the territory of the Donbass republics have crossed the border via checkpoints," the FSB domestic intelligence service in Russia's Rostov region said, according to the state agency TASS.



More than 11,000 refugees had been taken to other regions of Russia, the intelligence service, which is also responsible for border protection, said.



According to Russian data, more than 90,000 people had already left the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, both located in the Donbass, by Tuesday.









