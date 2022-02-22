Putin will find he has gravely miscalculated: UK PM Johnson

 Contact Us
"I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated," UK PM Boris Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

Published February 22,2022
Vladimir Putin will find he has "gravely miscalculated" if Russia invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full scale invasion.

Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.

