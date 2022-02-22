 Contact Us
News World Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

The troop movements were approved in the decrees signed by Putin on Monday that recognized the two regions as independent states, the Kremlin said.

Published February 22,2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of troops aimed at keeping the peace in eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

It was not immediately clear when the soldiers would be sent in or in what numbers.

In addition, Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Luhansk and Donetsk, which belong to Ukraine under international law.