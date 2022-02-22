Italy reports 60,029 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 322 deaths

Italy reported 60,029 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 24,408 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 322 from 201.

Italy has registered 153,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.55 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,076 on Tuesday, down from 13,375 a day earlier.

There were 82 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 55 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 896 from a previous 928.

Some 603,639 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 231,766, the health ministry said.