Greece ready to assist nationals in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine and repercussions in Greece's energy supply, as well as the safety of its nationals, were discussed Tuesday in an emergency meeting at the Maximos Mansion.

The meeting was attended by the Council of Foreign Affairs and National Defence (KYSEA) as well as Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Government spokesman Yiannis Economou said Moscow's recognition of the Donbas region is a "violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and of the fundamental principles of international law."

"Greece is acting in full coordination with its partners in the EU and its NATO allies in dealing with the situation," said Economou.

Regarding Greek nationals and expatriates in Ukraine, Economou said Greek authorities in Kyiv and Mariupol are on constant alert to provide any assistance required.

And concerning the supply of natural gas, all possible scenarios have been considered and all necessary measures have been taken to continue the smooth supply of the country, he added.