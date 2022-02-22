News World Germany points out Russia "unmasked itself" with eastern Ukraine move

"Russia has repeatedly insisted that it was not party to the [Ukraine] conflict. Today it unmasked itself and shows that it always has been," Germany's UN ambassador Antje Leendertse said in a statement during an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

