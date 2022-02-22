Germany points out Russia "unmasked itself" with eastern Ukraine move

NewsWorldGermany points out Russia "unmasked itself" with eastern Ukraine move
Russia has revealed its true intentions with its order to deploy what it says are peacekeeping troops to eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Germany said at an emergency UN Security Council meeting.
"Russia has repeatedly insisted that it was not a party to the [Ukraine] conflict. Today it unmasked itself and shows that it always has been," Germany's UN ambassador Antje Leendertse told the council.
"With our allies and partners we will take firm and adequate measures in response to Russia's breach of international law that will have serious economic, political and geostrategic consequences," Leendertse said.