EU to ease entry requirements for those vaccinated against Covid-19

Travellers inoculated against Covid-19 with either an EU- or a WHO-approved vaccine should no longer face restrictions when entering the European Union from March 1, member states agreed on Tuesday.



Anyone able to prove this with an EU digital certificate or similar credentials should not face testing or be subject to quarantine requirements, according to a press release.



The bloc's EU affairs ministers approved the non-binding recommendation based on a proposal from the European Commission in November to shift from travel rules based on a countries' Covid-19 infection rate.



Exceptions are to remain in place in particularly high-risk areas, and member states still get the final say over who comes in and on what terms, according to the press release.



For example travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccine can still be required to show a negative Covid-19 test or under go quarantine if a member state sees fit.



A traveller's vaccination status is based on receiving a booster dose or completing the first course of Covid-19 vaccines at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival.



When Covid-19 first hit Europe, all EU countries except for Ireland plus non-EU states Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland agreed on a far-reaching entry ban for non-essential travel.



These states later opened up using an approved travel "green list" of countries outside of the bloc where the virus situation was relatively calm. This list should no longer be the basis of travel rules.



The commission welcomed the member states decision in a separate statement. The EU executive is to report in April whether the approved travel list can be scrapped if appropriate.



