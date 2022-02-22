China and Russia among those arming Myanmar junta - UN rights expert

UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as Serbia have continued supplying Myanmar's junta with weapons used to attack civilians since last year's coup, a UN rights expert said Tuesday.

"Despite the evidence of the military junta's atrocity crimes being committed with impunity since launching a coup last year, UN Security Council members Russia and China continue to provide the Myanmar military junta with numerous fighter jets, armoured vehicles," UN Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar Tom Andrews said in a statement, adding that "during this same period, Serbia has authorised rockets and artillery for export to the Myanmar military."



