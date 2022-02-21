UN chief races back to New York amid 'deteriorating' Ukraine crisis

The United Nations secretary-general was scrapping his schedule and racing back to headquarters in New York citing the "deteriorating situation regarding Ukraine," his spokesman said Monday.

Antonio Guterres will be "back in New York on Tuesday," said Stephane Dujarric, shortly after Russia announced that President Vladimir Putin will recognize Ukraine's rebelling territories as independent.

As a result Guterres cancelled a planned trip for Monday to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After participating late last week in the annual international security meeting in Munich, Guterres was in Portugal on Monday when he decided an hour before leaving for the DR Congo to cancel his trip.

Putin's decision could ignite a potentially devastating conflict with Kyiv's Western-backed government.

The recognition will effectively end an already shaky peace plan in the separatist conflict in Ukraine's east, and paves the way for Russia to move in troops to protect hundreds of thousands of residents in the regions who have been granted Russian passports.

It overshadowed last-ditch diplomatic attempts to ease weeks of tensions over fears Russia has been planning an all-out invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Just before Putin's announcement, the United Nations urged all parties to refrain from taking "unilateral action" that would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We would encourage everyone involved to refrain from any unilateral decision or unilateral action that could undermine the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Dujarric said.

"All issues must be addressed through diplomacy," he added, underlining the global body's call for "maximum restraint" to avoid escalating tensions.

Dujarric also said that the UN had authorized the temporary relocation of some non-essential staff and family members of UN personnel deployed in Ukraine.

He said the UN currently has 1,510 staff in Ukraine, 149 of whom are foreign nationals and 1,361 Ukrainian nationals.