Ukraine welcomes French initiative, calls on partial sanctions against Russia

Ukraine hopes a proposed summit between the presidents of the United States and Russia can be implemented and that Kyiv can join the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

"I have hopes that this initiative, thanks to President Macron and supported by President Biden... will be implemented," Reznikov told a news briefing.

Separately, Ukraine's foreign minister also welcomed a French initiative for a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying Kyiv hoped it would result in Moscow pulling back its troops.

"We welcome this initiative. We believe that every effort aimed a diplomatic solution is worth trying," Dmytro Kuleba said ahead of a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.

"We hope that the two presidents will walk out from the room with an agreement about Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine."

He also commented on possible application of partial sanctions on Russia, saying that there are "good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now" Dmytro Kuleba said and use measures to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.



"There are plenty of decisions that the EU can make now to send clear messages to Russia that its escalation will not be tolerated," he said.