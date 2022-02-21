PUTIN: UKRAINIAN OLIGARCHS DO NOT CARE ABOUT PEOPLES WELL-BEING

President Vladimir Putin railed against Ukraine in a televised address on Monday, saying that neo-Nazis were on the rise, oligarchic clans were rife and that the ex-Soviet country was a U.S. colony with a puppet regime.

Russia's rouble, already under pressure from a vast Russian military buildup near Ukraine, tumbled to new weeks-long lows as he spoke from behind a wooden office desk flanked by Russian tricolour flags.

He described eastern Ukraine as ancient Russian lands and modern Ukraine as a state created by the Bolsheviks after the 1917 revolution.

Putin described Ukraine as a state created by Russia under the rule of communist leader Vladimir Lenin, adding that Lenin statues had been destroyed there as a sign of "decommunization," referring to the tearing down of communist monuments since independence. "We are ready to show Ukraine what real decommunization is," he said.



Ukraine, Putin continued, had never had "real statehood" but had rather copied models to create a nation state.

'There are no independent courts' in Ukraine, claims Putin, adding that courts serve to suppress freedom of speech, dissent.

'Ukrainian oligarchs' do not care about people's well-being, they serve geopolitical interests of the West he added.

Russian leader said 'radicals, Nazis' that came to power in Ukraine brutally killed people in port city of Odessa, promises to find them and put them on trial.

Ahead of the speech, Putin said that Russia would decide on Monday whether or not to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

'West is completely ignoring suffering of people living in breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk', Putin added in his speech.

President said that NATO had completely ignored Russia's security demands and accused the West of trying to kick Moscow's main proposals for security guarantees into the long grass.

Putin is also signing agreements on cooperation and friendship with Russia-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.