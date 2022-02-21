Putin: Moratorium on Ukrainian NATO membership will not solve crisis

A moratorium on Ukrainian membership in the NATO military alliance would not resolve tensions between Russia and the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.



Speaking at a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Monday, he said: "We believe that this is not a concession to us."



Russia wants to prevent its neighbour from joining NATO and has called on the alliance and the United States government to provide written security guarantees.



The West has rejected Moscow's demands. Russia has called on the US to withdraw its forces from Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe and the Baltic States.

