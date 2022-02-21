Leaders of rebel-held regions in east Ukraine ask Putin to recognise them as independent

The leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, on Monday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise them as independent.

"I ask you to recognise the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People's Republic," separatist Leonid Pasechnik said in a video aired on Russian state television. Denis Pushilin, the rebel head of the Donetsk People's Republic, made a similar appeal.

Should Russia take that step, it could pave the way for Moscow to openly send military forces into both regions, using the argument that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.