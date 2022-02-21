Kremlin: Putin to recognize independence of Ukraine breakaway regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the German chancellor that he plans to recognize the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.



Putin had not yet signed the decree that would confer Russia's official recognition on Donetsk and Luhansk, but he intended to do so, the Kremlin said, adding that the Russian leader would address the nation on Monday evening.



French President Emmanuel Macron had also been informed of the plans, the Kremlin said.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had warned Putin against taking such a provocative step during a telephone call earlier on Monday, according to a spokesperson for Scholz.